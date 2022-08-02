Woman killed, another hurt as pickup slams into bench in northern Manitoba

A man driving a pickup truck slammed into a bench in front of a store in northern Manitoba on Saturday, killing a woman and injuring another, RCMP say.

RCMP were called to the Northern Store in Poplar River First Nation, which is located on the northeastern shore of Lake Winnipeg, just before 1:30 p.m.

Investigators believe a man, 54, was driving a pickup truck into the parking lot when he struck two women who were sitting on the bench.



A woman, 59, was taken to the nursing station where she was pronounced dead, while the second woman, 18, suffered non-life threatening physical injuries.

The man was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and bodily harm, criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm.

He has been released and is scheduled to appear in Poplar River provincial court on Oct. 3.

RCMP investigators, including a reconstructionist, are working the case, the Mounties say.

More from CBC Manitoba: