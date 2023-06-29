Manitoba RCMP officer accused of making threats, racial comments to driver: police watchdog

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating allegations an off-duty RCMP officer uttered threats and made racist comments during an apparent road rage incident in Winnipeg.

A man notified Winnipeg police that he was driving with his family near Nairn Avenue and Watt Street on June 17 when the driver of another vehicle braked behind him, then rolled down the window and made the remarks toward him, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release.

The driver who made the comments then drove off, but not before a licence plate number was recorded.

Winnipeg police identified the vehicle's registered owner as an RCMP officer and notified the IIU on June 27.

The investigation is ongoing so no further details are being provided, the IIU said in an email.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or might have video footage is asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

