Headingley RCMP urging victims of theft not to pursue suspects

After a number of incidents where victims of theft have chased suspects down gravel roads to get their property back — including one instance that ended in a crash — Manitoba RCMP are warning people against the practice.

Over the last few weeks, Mounties in Headingley said they have responded to multiple reports of theft where the owners of stolen property were actively pursuing the people suspected of stealing it.

Manitoba RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said this type of pursuit can be risky — if confronted, theft suspects may use violence or weapons to avoid capture.

"While we understand that the theft of personal property is extremely frustrating, we cannot stress enough the danger to you and others of chasing suspects and engaging in this high risk activity," said Manaigre. "Chasing vehicles could have very serious consequences and places you and other members of the public at risk."

The RCMP urges anyone who witnesses a crime in progress to report it immediately to police from a safe location, and closely follow all directions given by the phone operator.