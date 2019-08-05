Skip to Main Content
RCMP dive team ends Manitoba river search for B.C. fugitives with no new leads

A boat carrying members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team sets off along the Nelson River in Manitoba on Sunday afternoon on the 13th day of a hunt for two B.C. fugitives. The team finished its work early Monday with no new developments. (Angela Johnston/CBC)

The RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team has come up empty after finishing an exhaustive search of the Nelson River in northern Manitoba for signs of two fugitives wanted in connection with three homicides in northern B.C.

The dive team joined the search Sunday, but finished its work and won't be conducting any further dives, RCMP said in an email statement on Monday morning.

Police said there have been no other significant developments overnight in the hunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

The decision to enlist underwater divers came just days after the Mounties began winding down their search for Schmegelsky, 18, and McLeod, 19, in the bush and swamp around Gillam, Man., where the last confirmed sighting occurred on July 22.

A roadblock remains in place near Sundance Creek to allow officers to conduct additional searches in the area, RCMP said.

Five underwater divers searched the Nelson River starting Sunday. (Angela Johnston/CBC)
