RCMP officer ticketed for careless driving after hitting fleeing cyclist

An RCMP officer from Portage la Prairie has been ticketed for careless driving, as a result of an investigation conducted by Manitoba's police watchdog.

A 33-year-old man was injured by an RCMP officer after fleeing the scene of a reported domestic disturbance last July, according to the Independent Investigation Unit.

On July 17, 2019, RCMP in Portage la Prairie responded to a disturbance at a residence. A man fled the area on a bike, but was found shortly after.

The man continued riding to evade police. The IIU said an RCMP officer then pulled their police cruiser in front of the man and hit him at a low speed.

The man was sent to hospital, but did not sustain any serious injuries.

After concluding its investigation into the incident, the IIU announced Tuesday the RCMP officer has been issued a Provincial Offences Act ticket for careless driving.