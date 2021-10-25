RCMP urge public not to question 'competency and motivation' of Mountie who shot man in Thompson

Manitoba RCMP are urging the public to let the investigation play out before arriving at conclusions about a Mountie who was recorded shooting a First Nations man in Thompson this week.

Bystander video posted to social media showed the Mountie walking backward in retreat as a 30-year-old man from O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation walked toward him across a grassy area.

RCMP said the Mountie was in the area Monday to serve the man with legal documents when he approached with a knife.

Video shows the RCMP officer fire his gun at the man at close range on Princeton Drive in the area of Wapanohk Community School. The man is still in hospital in stable condition.

As news of the shooting circulated online, along with the videos, community members, loved ones and First Nations organizations spoke out against the officer. Some questioned whether the use of potentially lethal force was justified.

"A number of public comments have called into question the competency and motivation of our member in Thompson who was involved in the shooting," assistant commissioner Jane MacLatchy said in a statement on Thursday.

"I can tell you that the veteran officer involved is a capable and caring police officer who has spent his entire career working to keep the people of Manitoba safe."

Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit, which investigates all serious incidents involving police in the province, took over the case.

MacLatchy urged the public to let the IIU investigation take its course.

"My primary concern is that the incident in question is investigated thoroughly and professionally. This is the best course of action for the involved officer and for the male who was injured," said MacLatchy. "They both deserve a fair and impartial investigation where facts inform the way forward."

WATCH | Bystander caught the police shooting on video: