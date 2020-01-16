RCMP searching for 2 suspects after Thompson man robbed, seriously assaulted

Thompson RCMP are searching for two men who are wanted in connection with an early December robbery and serious assault that has left a man in hospital for more than a month.

On Dec. 6, police in the northern Manitoba city were called to the south tower of the Forest View Suites apartment building on Princeton Drive, where they found an unconscious 50-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he is still being treated, RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

On Jan. 7, RCMP arrested a 32-year-old man and charged him with robbery and aggravated assault. A 42-year-old woman was also arrested and charged with robbery. Both suspects are from Thompson.

RCMP say they're still looking for two more suspects.

Patrick Shamus Jackson, 30, of Thompson is wanted for robbery, while Jerome Montgomery Cook, 23, of Pikwitonei First Nation is wanted for robbery and aggravated assault.

RCMP are continuing their investigation, along with the major crimes unit.

Anyone with information on the location of the two suspects are asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).