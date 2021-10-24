Man hit and killed by vehicle while walking on highway shoulder near The Pas: RCMP

RCMP are asking the public for help after a man was found dead on the side of the road outside of The Pas, Man., early Sunday morning.

Police were called at about 2 a.m. to respond to a report of a dead man on the shoulder of Highway 10, just 10 kilometres north of the northwestern town, RCMP said in a news release issued later that day.

Investigators believe a 31-year-old man from The Pas was walking on the highway when he was hit by a large vehicle that didn't stop at the scene.

Police think the vehicle was heading south at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200.

In addition, anyone who may have been travelling in the area before 2 a.m. is asked to check the passenger side of their vehicle or trailer for damage.

RCMP asks that you get in touch if there is any damage.

