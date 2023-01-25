RCMP in The Pas looking for 17-year-old in connection with double homicide

Manitoba RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old boy in connection with a double homicide in The Pas on Jan. 15.

Ernest Lloyd Campbell, who is from The Pas and the Moose Lake area, is facing two charges of second-degree murder, Mounties said in a Wednesday news release.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached, police said.

RCMP received a report of an unresponsive man near a home in The Pas shortly before 4 a.m. on Jan. 15.

Officers located two male victims close to one another, one of whom was dead. The other in critical condition.

Both showed signs of trauma, police said.

The person who was found in critical condition died from his injuries hours later, RCMP said in a Jan. 16 news release.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act normally protects the identity of youth accused of a crime, but the RCMP made an application to a provincial judge to publish the suspect's identity because they believe he may be a danger to others, and because they say identifying him is necessary to help find and arrest him.