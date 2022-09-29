Man found dead in Manitoba's Interlake, RCMP say

The death of a 41-year-old man northeast of Arborg, in Manitoba's Interlake region, is being called suspicious by police.

RCMP were called just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to the municipality of Bifrost-Riverton, where the man was found dead.

Police are saying little about the death, other than the RCMP major crimes unit has taken control of the investigation.

No information about whether the man's body was indoors or outside, or if it was within a community or rural area, has been provided.

