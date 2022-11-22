Robbery, attempted robbery in southern Manitoba likely committed by same man: RCMP

Mounties believe one man is responsible for a recent robbery and an attempted robbery in southern Manitoba.

Emerson RCMP responded to a robbery at the Access Credit Union in Lowe Farm, just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to a news release.

A man entered the bank, handed the teller a note demanding money, and left the bank with an unknown amount of cash. No weapons were seen.

The robber left Lowe Farm, which is about 75 kilometres south of Winnipeg, driving westbound on Highway 23 in a light-coloured, four-door sedan believed to be between a 2004-2008 model, police say.

The robber, in his mid-20s to mid-30s, stands about six feet tall, with blue eyes, dark eyebrows and a slim build. He was wearing a black face covering, a bright vest, blue jeans, a black jacket and black gloves.

A similar looking man attempted to rob the TD Bank on Main Street in Steinbach just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 10, according to Steinbach RCMP.

RCMP believe the same man tried but failed to rob a bank in Steinbach on Nov. 14. (RCMP)

He entered the bank, which is about 85 kilometres east of Lowe Farm, handed the teller a note demanding money, but left without any cash. No weapons were seen.

A police investigation determined the same light-coloured, four-door sedan drove away from the bank.

If members of the public recognize the man or have any information about the two incidents, they are asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452, Emerson RCMP at 204-373-2505, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Information can also be given via a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

