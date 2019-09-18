RCMP arrest suspect after pellet gun altercation at Steinbach high school

A lockdown at the Steinbach high school was lifted Wednesday afternoon after a suspect was arrested following an altercation in the southeastern Manitoba city.

RCMP spokesperson Paul Manaigre said it appears two students got into an altercation, and one of them may have pulled out a pellet gun at Steinbach Regional Secondary School.

The Hanover School Division said in a statement that the school was placed under lockdown at about 2:50 after the incident.

All other Steinbach schools were placed under a hold-and-secure as a precaution, and parents were asked to stay away from the schools.

In a hold-and-secure situation, entry and exit to the school is limited but classes continue inside.

A suspect was arrested and the lockdown was lifted around 4:30 p.m.

Manaigre said RCMP aren't looking for any other suspects.

2/2 SRSS bus runs will begin as soon as possible, early run, then late run. SRSS walkers will be dismissed immediately. Students at CMS, SMS, Elmdale, Southwood, and Woodlawn will not be transported by bus. Students must be picked up by a parent/guardian or emergency contact. —@HanoverSD

More from CBC Manitoba: