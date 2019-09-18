Skip to Main Content
RCMP arrest suspect after pellet gun altercation at Steinbach high school
The Hanover School Division said in a statement that Steinbach Regional Secondary School was placed under lockdown Wednesday afternoon after an altercation in the southeastern Manitoba city. A suspect was arrested and the lockdown was lifted around 4:30 p.m.

Steinbach Regional Secondary School was placed on lockdown, other schools under hold-and-secure before arrest

CBC News
RCMP arrested a suspect after an altercation at Steinbach Regional Secondary School on Wednesday. (Bert Savard/CBC)

A lockdown at the Steinbach high school was lifted Wednesday afternoon after a suspect was arrested following an altercation in the southeastern Manitoba city.

RCMP spokesperson Paul Manaigre said it appears two students got into an altercation, and one of them may have pulled out a pellet gun at Steinbach Regional Secondary School.

The Hanover School Division said in a statement that the school was placed under lockdown at about 2:50 after the incident.

All other Steinbach schools were placed under a hold-and-secure as a precaution, and parents were asked to stay away from the schools.

In a hold-and-secure situation, entry and exit to the school is limited but classes continue inside.

A suspect was arrested and the lockdown was lifted around 4:30 p.m.

Manaigre said RCMP aren't looking for any other suspects.

