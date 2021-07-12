Winkler man charged with assault after stabbing at Patterson Pits, RCMP say

A 23-year-old man was stabbed early Sunday morning in the rural municipality of Roland, Man., police say.

Pembina Valley RCMP responded to reports from the Patterson Pits at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the area of Municipal Road 19 N. and Municipal Road 22 W, a news release said.

Officers found a large gathering of people, including the injured man, who is from the rural municipality of Stanley. Emergency medical services took him to a Winnipeg hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police believe the injured man and an 18-year-old from Winkler had gotten into a fight and the 23-year-old was stabbed with an edged weapon, although RCMP haven't found the weapon.

The 18-year-old is charged with aggravated assault and was remanded in custody. He was scheduled to appear in court in Winnipeg on Monday.