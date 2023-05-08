2 people lit car on fire near St. Andrews, Man., home as family slept

Two people were caught on camera dousing two vehicles with what's believed to be an accelerant and lighting one on fire as a St. Andrews, Man., family of five slept metres away, RCMP say.

Just after 4 a.m., officers were called to a home on Liss Road in the rural municipality of St. Andrews to respond to a vehicle fire in the driveway, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames when the local fire department and RCMP arrived.

An hour prior to police arriving, two people in a truck approached the two vehicles parked in the driveway and poured liquid on both vehicles, and then one person lit a fire, according to video surveillance.

Just before police were called, three strangers knocked on the door and bedroom window and woke up the homeowners to warn them of the fire.

Two people were caught on camera spraying what police believe was a liquid fire accelerant on two vehices outside a St. Andrews home. One person was seen lighting the fire. (Submitted by RCMP)

Two adults and three children were able to get out of the home safely.

Before emergency services arrived, the homeowner and one of the three strangers worked together to drag the car away from the home to prevent the fire from spreading.

Media relations officer Const. Julie Courchaine said the fire is very concerning because it could have easily spread to the home while the family slept.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.

