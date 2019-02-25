Driver caught going 190 km/h was stressed about school: RCMP

A 17-year-old caught going 90 km/h above the speed limit told RCMP that he was stressed out about school.

RCMP posted to Twitter about the $1,228 ticket that the student received. He was caught driving 190 km/h on Friday, in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 34.

RCMP said the teen also received a serious offence notice and will have his licence reviewed.

The 17-year-old was fined $1,228. (Submitted by RCMP)

And on Sunday night, Emerson RCMP were called about someone driving erratically during blowing snow that made all highway travel dangerous.

Race to the border

They caught up with a 28-year-old Illinois man driving 153 km/h near St. Jean Baptiste. RCMP say the man told them he needed to make it to the border before it closed.

The Emerson border is open 24 hours a day.

He was fined $744 for speeding and $672 for careless driving, which even with the exchange rate is more than $1,000 US ($1,416 Cdn).

