Skip to Main Content
RCMP to announce 'significant' update in search for 2 B.C. fugitives
Manitoba·Live

RCMP to announce 'significant' update in search for 2 B.C. fugitives

Manitoba RCMP say they will be making an announcement in the search for two fugitives, Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, who are wanted in connection with the deaths of three people in B.C.

Watch live as Manitoba RCMP hold a news conference at 3 p.m. ET

Laura Glowacki · CBC News ·
Manitoba RCMP give an update on the search in the Gillam, Man. area for two B.C. suspects wanted in connection with three slayings. 0:00

Manitoba RCMP say they will be making a "significant announcement" Wednesday afternoon in the search for two fugitives, Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, who are wanted in connection with the deaths of three people in B.C.  

Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP, will make the announcement in Winnipeg at 3:00 p.m. ET.

CBC News will be live streaming the news conference.

McLeod, 19 and Schmegelsky, whose 19th birthday was on Monday, have been the focus of a cross-Canada search by police for more than two weeks.

They've been charged with second-degree murder in the case of 64-year-old University of British Columbia lecturer Leonard Dyck.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are also suspects in the shooting deaths of Lucas Fowler, 23, an Australian, and Chynna Deese, 24, an American. The two were discovered gunned down alongside the Alaska Highway, south of Liard Hot Springs, B.C., on July 15.

A still taken from surveillance footage released by RCMP shows Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky leaving a store in Meadow Lake, Sask. on July 21, 2019. (RCMP)

About the Author

Laura Glowacki

Reporter

Laura Glowacki is a reporter based in Winnipeg. Before moving to Manitoba in 2015, she worked as an associate producer for CBC's Metro Morning in Toronto. Find her on Twitter @glowackiCBC and reach her by email at laura.glowacki@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|