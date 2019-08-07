RCMP to announce 'significant' update in search for 2 B.C. fugitives

Manitoba RCMP say they will be making a "significant announcement" Wednesday afternoon in the search for two fugitives, Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, who are wanted in connection with the deaths of three people in B.C.

Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP, will make the announcement in Winnipeg at 3:00 p.m. ET.

CBC News will be live streaming the news conference.

McLeod, 19 and Schmegelsky, whose 19th birthday was on Monday, have been the focus of a cross-Canada search by police for more than two weeks.

They've been charged with second-degree murder in the case of 64-year-old University of British Columbia lecturer Leonard Dyck.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are also suspects in the shooting deaths of Lucas Fowler, 23, an Australian, and Chynna Deese, 24, an American. The two were discovered gunned down alongside the Alaska Highway, south of Liard Hot Springs, B.C., on July 15.