Sentencing hearing begins for man who shot Manitoba RCMP officer in head

Therae Racette-Beaulieu, the man who shot an RCMP officer during a series of break-ins in western Manitoba last summer, could learn Thursday how long he'll spend behind bars.

A shackled Racette-Beaulieu was led Thursday morning into provincial court in Minnedosa for his sentencing hearing in a crime the Crown calls "callous and reprehensible."

He pleaded guilty in late January to one count of attempted murder — as well as to breaking and entering, stealing firearms and theft of a motor vehicle — in a Brandon provincial court.

He was charged after Cpl. Graeme Kingdon was shot on Aug. 29, 2018, near Onanole, a town about 220 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, just south of Riding Mountain National Park.

The RCMP emergency response unit moves in on a home in Neepawa, Man., on Aug. 30, 2018, as they search for a suspect involved in the shooting of a RCMP officer in Onanole, Man. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Kingdon and his partner were called to a break-in at a rural property in the area. Moments after they pulled up and got out of their cruiser, around 9:30 p.m., shots were fired at them.

Kingdon was hit in the head and suffered a fractured skull. The other officer was not injured physically.

The shooting sparked a manhunt that ended the next afternoon in Neepawa, Man., about 55 kilometres southeast of Onanole. In total, four men were arrested.

Racette-Beaulieu, who is from Sandy Bay First Nation, was 18 at the time of his arrest.

Three other men, all from from Portage la Prairie — Tommy Edward Beaulieu, 21, Shane Donovan Beaulieu, 30, and Delaney Marcus Houle, 23 — were charged with two counts each of breaking and entering, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and weapons-related offences.

They have yet to enter pleas and are due in Brandon provincial court next week.

Crime spree started in evening

In January, Crown attorney Mike Himmelman told court that Racette-Beaulieu was involved in a crime spree that started in the Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie on the evening of Aug. 29, 2018.

A homeowner found Racette-Beaulieu and someone else on his property when he arrived home. Racette-Beaulieu then attacked the man and hit him over the head with rake, court was told.

Racette-Beaulieu and his accomplice then stole the homeowner's truck and drove away. A short while later, they showed up at a property near Onanole, where court was told firearms and ammunition were stolen.

Following that, the owner of another property in the area saw a group of men on his property and called police. The man was not home at the time but saw the intruders on a security camera he could remotely access.

Kingdon and his partner arrived to find the group leaving the property in the truck, according to Himmelman.

Kingdon rammed the front of the truck, pushing it into a hole. Three men jumped out and ran into the nearby bushes, court heard.

Three shots were fired from a hill shortly after and Kingdon was struck in the back of the head.

He is no longer in hospital but has not yet returned to work, an RCMP spokesperson told CBC News.