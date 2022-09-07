Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba RCMP looking for man accused of June sexual assault at Thompson mall

Mounties are asking the public to help identify a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman near the Giant Tiger in Thompson.

Woman was walking into mall when man inappropriately touched her, ran away: RCMP

CBC News ·
A man with dark hair and dark clothes is pictured in grainy security camera footage.
A man accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman in Thompson's Westwood Mall was caught on surveillance video. RCMP are asking anyone who recognizes him to contact police. (Submitted by RCMP)

Mounties in northern Manitoba are asking the public to help identify a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Thompson shopping mall earlier this summer.

At about 1:40 p.m. on June 24, RCMP were called to Westwood Mall with a report of a sexual assault.

A 20-year-old woman was walking into the mall when a man approached her, inappropriately touched her and ran away, RCMP said in a Wednesday new release.

Police have obtained video surveillance and are now asking for the public's help to identify the man.

He's described as about five foot seven, with a medium build, short dark brown or black hair and a mustache. He was wearing glasses at the time of the assault, police say.

A man wearing socks in sandals and dark clothing is seen in grainy security camera footage.
A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at Westwood Plaza in Thompson in June was caught on security camera. (Submitted by RCMP)

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

People can also submit a secure tip online or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

