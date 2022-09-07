Manitoba RCMP looking for man accused of June sexual assault at Thompson mall

Mounties in northern Manitoba are asking the public to help identify a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Thompson shopping mall earlier this summer.

At about 1:40 p.m. on June 24, RCMP were called to Westwood Mall with a report of a sexual assault.

A 20-year-old woman was walking into the mall when a man approached her, inappropriately touched her and ran away, RCMP said in a Wednesday new release.

Police have obtained video surveillance and are now asking for the public's help to identify the man.

He's described as about five foot seven, with a medium build, short dark brown or black hair and a mustache. He was wearing glasses at the time of the assault, police say.

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at Westwood Plaza in Thompson in June was caught on security camera. (Submitted by RCMP)

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

People can also submit a secure tip online or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

