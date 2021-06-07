Man driving SUV dies after 2 semis collide, hit 3rd vehicle northwest of Winkler, Manitoba RCMP say

A man driving an SUV died after two semis collided and one was pushed into the smaller vehicle near Winkler, Man., on Friday afternoon, RCMP say.

RCMP were called to the collision on Highway 3 near Road 15 N. in the rural municipality of Stanley at about 1 p.m., police said in a news release on Monday.

Investigators believe a semi-trailer truck travelling south collided with a semi going in the opposite direction, causing the northbound semi to hit an SUV.

The northbound semi and the SUV went into the ditch and caught on fire, RCMP said.

The driver of the SUV, a 65-year-old man from Winnipeg, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 63-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 40-year-old man from Carman, Man., who was driving the northbound semi, had minor injuries, while the other semi driver, a 53-year-old man from Winnipeg, was not injured.

RCMP are investigating with the criminal collision investigation team and a forensic reconstructionist.

More from CBC Manitoba: