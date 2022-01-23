Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

RCMP vehicle, semi-trailer collide on Highway 10 south of Brandon

An RCMP vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle collision south of Brandon on Saturday afternoon.

No serious injuries reported; crash remains under investigation

An RCMP vehicle collided with a semi-trailer south of Brandon on Highway 10 on Saturday afternoon. (Submitted by Liam Pattison Photography)

The collision occurred on Highway 10, about five kilometres south of the western Manitoba city, an email from RCMP confirmed.

The RCMP spokesperson said each vehicle had one occupant and there were no serious physical injuries to either individual.

The investigation is ongoing, with RCMP expected to provide more information about the crash Monday.

