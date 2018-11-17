RCMP believe alcohol a factor in Highway 59 crash that killed 50-year-old man

Police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash that killed a Selkirk, Man., man Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the two-car crash on Highway 59, just north of the Highway 12 junction in the RM of Alexander, shortly before 8 p.m.

Police say a southbound truck driven by a 30-year-old man from the RM of St. Clements, who was travelling with a 31-year-old male passenger — also from St. Clements — crossed the centre line.

The truck crashed with a northbound pickup truck driven by a 50-year-old man from Selkirk, who was travelling with a 38-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, also from Selkirk.

The 50-year-old driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four others involved in the crash were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been laid in the crash, and RCMP continue to investigate.

