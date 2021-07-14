RCMP seize over $2M in cash, cocaine after searches in Winnipeg, Pimicikamak

A traffic stop late last month led to the seizure of over $2 million in cash from the illegal drug trade, Manitoba RCMP say.

A 39-year-old Pimicikamak woman was arrested and charged with possession after a June 29 traffic stop near Winnipeg, police said in a Wednesday news release.

The stop was part of an ongoing investigation and a significant amount of cash was found in the woman's car, police said.

RCMP officers then searched two homes in Winnipeg and the northern community of Pimicikamak, about 530 kilometres north of the city.

Between the three searches, police said they seized $2 million, a significant amount of jewlery, 20 grams of cocaine and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

The woman, who has not been identified by police, was charged with two counts of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, possession of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking and has been released, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.