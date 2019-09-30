RCMP seek axe-wielding man, 2 others in Portage la Prairie attack

A 20-year-old man was attacked by an axe-wielding man and two others in Portage la Prairie, Man., on Saturday morning, RCMP say.

The Mounties responded to a call about an assault with a weapon around 2:20 a.m. on Sept. 28 in Portage la Prairie, a small city about 100 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

There were two men walking on Saskatchewan Avenue Monday when three men approached them, RCMP said in a news release.

One of the three had an axe and hit the 20-year-old in the upper body, police said.

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The three men are described as tall, in their 20s and wearing dark clothing. The man with the axe is described as having some facial hair — possibly a chin beard.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or manitobacrimestoppers.com.