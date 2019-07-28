Skip to Main Content
RCMP searching York Landing, Man., for B.C. fugitives
RCMP are moving "multiple resources" to the community of York Landing, Manitoba in their search for two B.C. homicide suspects that have been missing for nearly a week.

Images of murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky recorded in northern Saskatchewan a few days after three people were found dead in B.C. RCMP are investigating a tip they have been spotted in the remote community of York Landing, Manitoba. (RCMP)

Police are responding to a tip that Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19 were spotted in the community. 

The men are being sought in connection with three homicides in B.C.

RCMP warn a heavy police presence can be expected in the area. 

York Landing is nearly 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg and about 200 kilometres southwest of Gillam, Man., where RCMP have been focusing their efforts for nearly a week.

In a Facebook post directed to the community, York Landing Chief Leroy Constant said there was an unconfirmed sighting of the suspects near a landfill site.

He asked people to park their vehicles and to stay indoors with the doors locked.

RCMP also requested people not disclose on social media where their officers were located.

