RCMP still searching for traces of Lorlene Bone — 4 years after her last call to mom

Swan River RCMP continue to search for answers in the missing persons case of Lorlene Bone, four years after she disappeared from western Manitoba.

On Feb. 29, 2016, she called her mother from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, north of Swan River.

Evelyn Chartrand hasn't heard from her daughter since.

Bone was 31 years old when she disappeared. Her 35th birthday passed in January.

In a news release, police described her as 5'5" and 115 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was known to regularly dye her hair blonde or red.

Lorlene Bone was last seen Feb. 29, 2016, in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation. (RCMP)

Her family has spent countless hours searching and talking to people in the community of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, trying to find clues and raise awareness about Lorlene's disappearance.

"I'm still hoping that I find her and lay her in peace, but it's been so hard," her mother told CBC News last year.

Family members have described her as a bubbly, happy person. Chartrand said she was a powwow dancer who spent years travelling to perform at events.

Police said the missing woman from Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation spent her last days around her home community, Swan River and Shoal River.

According to the police record in the release, Bone was with her family and boyfriend in Wuskwi Sipihk on Feb. 25, 2016.

The next day, she went to Swan River, then Shoal River with her cousin and boyfriend.

She made another trip back and forth on either Feb. 27 or 28.

Bone was last seen around Shoal River on Feb. 29, the same day she called her mother four years ago.

Swan River RCMP are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them at 204-734-4686, or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Secure online tips can submitted at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Swan River is 380 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg near the Saskatchewan border.