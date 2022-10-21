RCMP in The Pas searching for missing woman, 36, last seen Monday

Mounties in northern Manitoba are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing since Monday.

Doreen Head, 36, was last seen in the northern city of The Pas on Monday, RCMP said in a Friday news release. She was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as five feet two inches tall and 119 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

