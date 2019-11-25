RCMP search for man who stole trailer in RM of Rockwood

RCMP are searching for a man who stole a trailer in the rural municipality of Rockwood early Sunday afternoon and got away.

Around 12:45 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a theft of a trailer from 12 Road E. near Stonewall. A witness in the area reported that someone driving a black pickup truck stole a trailer.

The trailer was ditched on Clandeboye Road in the rural municipality of St. Andrews. The pickup stopped on Highway 8 and Aime Road, then a man fled on foot.

Multiple police units and police dog services couldn't find the man.

Mounties seized the pickup truck and it will be processed by forensic identification services. Three firearms were found in the truck and have been seized, RCMP said.

RCMP continue to investigate.