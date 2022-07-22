Manitoba RCMP investigating possible Winnipeg River drowning

An RCMP underwater recovery team is searching for a man who police believe may have drowned in the Winnipeg River Thursday.

Police responded to a report of a possible drowning at about 12:25 p.m. along a property in the rural municipality of Lac du Bonnet, in eastern Manitoba.

Police were told a 47-year-old man was working on a boat at his dock, and the boat was seen floating unattended down the river a short time later, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

The boat was recovered but the man was not found.

Police launched a search Thursday with the assistance of the RCMP's underwater recovery team, but the man wasn't found.

The search continued Friday, police said.