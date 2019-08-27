RCMP search for driver in fatal northern Manitoba crash

RCMP are trying to track down a driver in connection with a crash in Brochet, Man., that seriously injured a woman who has now died.

A man was driving a truck with two women seated on top of the vehicle on Aug. 4 in Brochet, about 930 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, said RCMP. The truck hit rough ground and one of the women was thrown from the vehicle.

She was rushed to hospital in Winnipeg with life-threatening injuries. On Sunday, nearly a month after the crash, she died of her injuries, RCMP said.

John Stanley Halkett, 41, is wanted in connection with a crash that seriously injured a woman who later died, RCMP say. (Supplied by RCMP)

Now investigators are asking for the public's help finding John Stanley Halkett, 41, who they say was behind the wheel.

He has already been charged with criminal negligence causing death, impaired driving causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

RCMP believe Halkett could be in Lynn Lake, Man., or Kinosao, Sask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911 or email or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters that give information leading to an arrest could receive a cash award.

More from CBC Manitoba: