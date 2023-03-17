38-year-old arrested after death of Sagkeeng First Nation man, 42: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man from Sagkeeng First Nation found dead Thursday as a homicide.

Police were called at about 3:45 p.m. to respond to an assault at a home on Tipi Road in the eastern Manitoba community, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old man who is a member of the First Nation was arrested at the home and remains in police custody, RCMP say. They did not indicate any charges for the man.

Local Mounties are investigating with RCMP major crime services and forensic identification services.

