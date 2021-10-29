Northern Manitoba Mountie charged with careless storage of gun

An RCMP constable has been charged with unsafe storage of a firearm following an incident alleged to have happened while he was off-duty earlier this year, Manitoba's police watchdog says.

Const. Richard Johnson is set to appear in The Pas provincial court on Dec. 15, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release.

The charge stems from an alleged Jan. 13 incident involving the unsafe storage of a gun in the officer's home, the watchdog said when it first announced its investigation in February.

There were no reported injuries or other incidents related to the storage of that gun, the unit said at the time.

The IIU, which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving on- and off-duty officers in the province, announced Thursday it had concluded its investigation into the officer and found there were "reasonable grounds to believe an offence occurred," the release said.

