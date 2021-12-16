RCMP investigating string of robberies, vehicle fire in southern Manitoba

RCMP are investigating after a handful of southern Manitoba communities were hit by a slew of robberies in a four-day stretch.

The RCMP East District suspects the same man — described as being in his 20s, wearing a black toque, a mask and a hoodie — is tied to each of the five thefts.

On Sunday afternoon, Steinbach RCMP received reports that a grey 2010 Honda Civic, with Manitoba license plate KPC 722, was stolen from the victim's property that morning.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, the same detachment responded to a theft complaint at a gas station in Mitchell, Man. The suspect filled up the vehicle and left without paying for the fuel, cigarettes and other items.

The vehicle was the same Honda Civic identified as being stolen in Steinbach the day before.

At about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP responded to a report of another theft of fuel involving the same vehicle at a gas station in Lorette, Man.

Approximately 40 minutes later, the same detachment responded to another gas station robbery involving the same vehicle in Tourond on Highway 59.

The suspect — wearing a mask, a blue jacket and grey sweatpants — entered the store with a firearm and demanded cash. He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Later that afternoon, at approximately 3 p.m., Oakbank RCMP responded to a robbery at a restaurant at Deacon's Corner. The suspect, who arrived in the same vehicle, entered the restaurant with a firearm and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

At 4:45 p.m., St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP received a report that a vehicle was on fire off Highway 1 on Municipal Road 29 E in the RM of Tache. Police believe this was the same vehicle involved in the string of robberies.

The suspect remains at large and RCMP are continuing to investigate the incidents.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have information which could help identify the man to contact the RCMP East District's crime reduction enforcement support team at 204-482-9699.