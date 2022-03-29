22 arrested, $70M in drugs seized after years-long international investigation: RCMP

A multi-year police investigation that originated in Manitoba has led to the arrests of 22 people, including a full-patch Hells Angels member, who RCMP say were working for an international drug and weapons trafficking operation.

The investigation, dubbed Project Divergent, was launched in 2018 after a Manitoba RCMP criminal analyst flagged some trends regarding the importation of drugs into Canada, police said at a news conference in Winnipeg Tuesday morning.

Insp. Grant Stephen, who leads the RCMP's serious and organized crime section, said the police force soon realized it was on to a complex operation that involved large-volume sales of cocaine, methamphetamine, opiates (specifically fentanyl) and assault-style firearms and ammunition.

A connection with the Hells Angels biker gang was also discovered, Stephen said at the news conference.

Several police agencies from across Canada and around the world became involved in the investigation, including Colombian national police, Hellenic Police in Greece and the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations out of Grand Forks, N.D.

Along with the 22 arrests, police say they also seized more than $70 million worth of illicit drugs, including 110 kilograms of cocaine (with an estimated street value of $11 million), 41.4 kilograms of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $8 million) and three kilograms of fentanyl (estimated street value of $50 million).

"I provide you with this context not to wow you with the seizure, but to show you how many people could have been affected with this amount of illicit product," Stephen said.

Police also recovered 14 handguns and what they described as five assault-style weapons.

Some of the handguns seized by police as part of the investigation. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

Two individuals are still at large and are wanted by police in connection with the investigation: