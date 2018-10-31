RCMP bust pot grow-op 2 days after cannabis legalized

Just two days after pot became legal in Canada, RCMP busted a grow-op in western Manitoba.

Winnipegosis and Dauphin RCMP searched a home on Bridge Street in Winnipegosis, Man., on Oct. 19.

Officers found a large illicit cannabis-growing operation and seized 94 plants in various stages of growth, says a news release issued by RCMP on Wednesday.

A man faces the following charges under the federal Cannabis Act:

Possession of illicit cannabis.

Possession for the purpose of distributing.

Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Cultivating, propagating or harvesting a cannabis plant that is from seed or plant material that is illicit cannabis.

Since marijuana became legal, Manitoba RCMP say officers have laid the following charges for violations under the Cannabis Act, including charges against a 16-year-old who was selling pot at school:

12 charges of unlawful transport in or on a vehicle.

Two charges of consuming cannabis in a vehicle.

One charge of consumption of cannabis by a young person.

Three charges of possessing illicit cannabis (this includes the 16-year-old).

One charge of being impaired by cannabis

