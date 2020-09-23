Stolen vehicle investigation leads RCMP to drug stash in Portage la Prairie, Man.

An arrest made in connection with a stolen vehicle in Portage la Prairie later led RCMP to a stash of drugs, Mounties say.

The investigation started on Sept. 15 at 9:50 a.m., when police got a call about an intoxicated passenger in a vehicle on 4th Street SE in the southern Manitoba city, Portage la Prairie RCMP said in a news release.

When officers got there, they determined the vehicle was one that had been stolen from Lac du Bonnet, Man., about 160 kilometres away.

RCMP arrested a 36-year-old woman from Pine Falls, Man., who police allege had a prohibited weapon and a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The woman was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, a controlled substance and property obtained by crime, the release said.

The investigation into the stolen vehicle led officers to a nearby apartment complex, the release said, where they found a gun and a can of bear spray. They also arrested three more people there: a 35-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, all from Winnipeg.

A search of the apartment with a warrant later led RCMP to seize more drugs believed to be methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, the release said.

All three were charged with several drug- and weapon-related offences, the release said, including careless use of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The three people arrested at the apartment complex, along with the woman arrested with the stolen vehicle, appeared in provincial court in Portage la Prairie on Sept. 16, the release said.