Woman accused of trying to steal taxi bit Mountie during arrest: Manitoba RCMP

A woman accused of assaulting a taxi driver and attempting to steal the driver's cab bit an RCMP officer's hand while she was being arrested in Portage la Prairie, Man., police say.

Mounties were called to Sixth Avenue NE Monday at about 8:40 p.m., RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

When officers arrived, a woman was in the front passenger seat of the cab, which was still running.

She was yelling through the windows incoherently, and had damaged the dashboard and "made a mess of documents and items," RCMP said. Officers believed the woman was on drugs.

An officer approached the vehicle and told her to get out, but she wouldn't.

When the officer reached in to attempt to pull her from the vehicle, the woman tried to scratch the officer's face, RCMP say.

She was removed from the vehicle and pushed to the ground while the officer was attempting to arrest her. At that point, the woman grabbed the officer's hand and bit down hard, according to police.

The officers at the scene were eventually able to get the woman into handcuffs and into a police cruiser.

The 21-year-old from Winnipeg is facing charges of assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest and mischief. Further charges are possible, RCMP said.

The cab driver wasn't hurt.

