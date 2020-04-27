30 guns, ammo, cocaine seized in southwest Manitoba after joint police investigation: RCMP

A man living in southwestern Manitoba faces more than a dozen charges after a joint police investigation led to the seizure of more than 30 guns, ammunition and cocaine.

RCMP detachments in Virden and Melita, the RCMP's national weapons enforcement support team and the Winnipeg Police Service worked together to investigate the illegal possession of firearms.

A police search late in the morning on April 18 at a home just outside Melita, a town about 300 kilometres from Winnipeg in the southwestern corner of Manitoba, found more than 30 "prohibited, restricted and non-restricted" guns, ammunition and "a small quantity" of cocaine, an RCMP news release says.

A 26-year-old man faces 18 charges:

Three counts of possession of a loaded restricted/prohibited firearm.

Three counts of weapons possession contrary to an order.

Five counts of possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized.

Three counts of possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number.

Two counts of unsafe storage of firearms.

Possession of property obtained by crime.

Possession of cocaine.

RCMP continue to investigate.