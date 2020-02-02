Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run on Peguis First Nation

A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run on the Peguis First Nation early Saturday evening, according to RCMP.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Fisher Branch RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision on West Road, two kilometres north of Highway 17, police said in a news release.

Attending officers found a 52-year-old man from Peguis on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe a vehicle travelling northbound struck the man and then drove away.

The press release did not provide any details about the vehicle or driver.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

Peguis First Nation is approximately 160 km north of Winnipeg.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Fisher Branch RCMP at 204-372-8484, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

