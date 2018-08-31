4 men including 18-year-old charged after RCMP officer shot in western Manitoba

RCMP have laid 21 charges against four men in connection with this week's shooting of a Mountie near Onanole, Man.

Police allege an 18-year-old man pulled the trigger of the gun that wounded Cpl. Graeme Kingdon on Wednesday night.

Therae Racette-Beaulieu, 18, of Sandy Bay First Nation faces two counts of attempted murder, among other charges. (RCMP)

Therae Racette-Beaulieu of Sandy Bay First Nation was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Racette-Beaulieu will appear in Brandon provincial court on Tuesday, RCMP said in a release late Friday afternoon.

Three other men from Portage la Prairie, Man. — Tommy Edward Beaulieu, 21, Shane Donovan Beaulieu, 30, and Delaney Marcus Houle, 23 — were also charged in connection with the incident that occurred at a rural property near Onanole, about 220 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg on the edge of Riding Mountain National Park.

The four were also charged with two counts each of breaking and entering, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and weapons-related offences.

RCMP said that Kingdon remains in hospital and is doing well.

The 42-year-old officer from Erickson, Man., is married with two children, according to the mayor of Erickson and members of his extended family.

The shooting happened after RCMP officers responded to a report of a break-in Wednesday night at a residence near Onanole.

Onanole is 217 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. (Scott Galley/CBC)

As soon as the officers got out of their vehicle they were fired upon, police said at a news conference Thursday.

RCMP arrested three of the suspects early Thursday at two different locations near Onanole, while the fourth was arrested in Neepawa, Man., later Thursday afternoon.

One of the four men appeared in court on Friday, while the other three will appear in court on Tuesday.

All four remain in custody.

The RCMP emergency response unit moves in on a home in Neepawa, Man., on Thursday, as police search for a suspect in the shooting of a Mountie in Onanole. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

With files from Bartley Kives