RCMP officer's gun, Taser, stolen during Island Lakes break-in

A Manitoba RCMP officer's gun and Taser were stolen from a home in Winnipeg's Island Lakes area during a break-in earlier this week, police say.

At around 6:30 p.m. Friday, an off-duty RCMP officer reported his service pistol and Taser, which is a type of stun gun, were taken from a safe in the home along with numerous other personal items.

The gun, a Smith & Wesson 5906 handgun, was secured with a trigger lock at the time and police say it was not loaded.

Police also say no ammunition was taken from the home.

The break-in is believed to have happened either Thursday or Friday.

The Taser is an X26 model and is black and yellow. The gun has an RCMP emblem.