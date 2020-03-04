RCMP officer shoots at vehicle during Monday afternoon police chase

A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon after a police chase, during which a Manitoba RCMP officer shot at the man's vehicle in an attempt to get him to stop.

Police responded to a call about an armed man in West St. Paul at about 12:45 p.m. The caller told dispatchers that the man was threatening violence and had just fled in a vehicle, a Wednesday RCMP news release said.

Officers located a 29-year-old man a short time later, driving on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway near Pipeline Road. They tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop.

While officers were pursuing the man, his vehicle came to a stop near King Edward Street.

When the man continued driving on a side road, an RCMP officer fired his gun, hitting the man's vehicle.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop and the man was arrested, with no injuries.

Police say they found firearms and ammunition in the man's vehicle.

Charges against the man are pending and RCMP continue to investigate.

RCMP said the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which involves serious incidents involving police, has been notified about the incident but is not currently investigating.