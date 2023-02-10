Former Mountie charged following incident in which he shot his own vehicle

A former RCMP officer who shot his own police vehicle twice while trying to illegally hunt a caribou during a shift last year has been charged with using a prohibited firearm in a careless manner, Mounties say.

The ex-Mountie was also charged with hunting without a licence on Thursday, Manitoba RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The officer was driving a marked police vehicle down a winter road on March 14, 2022, when he saw the caribou, the release said.

He was on his way back to Bunibonibee Cree Nation, a community more than 500 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The now 34-year-old then allegedly used his patrol-issued carbine rifle to try to shoot the animal twice — but both rounds instead hit his own vehicle, the release said. The caribou, meanwhile, wasn't hurt.

The officer told his supervisor what happened when he got back to the detachment, and an investigation was immediately launched, the release said.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which looks into all serious incidents involving police in the province, took on a monitoring role.

Conservation officers with the Manitoba Department of Natural Resources and Northern Development also monitored and helped with the investigation, the release said.

The officer resigned and was discharged from the RCMP in June 2022, the release said.