RCMP officer charged with sexual assault, another with assault in 2 separate incidents: police watchdog

Two Manitoba RCMP officers have been charged in separate incidents, including one involving an allegation of sexual assault, after investigations by the province's police oversight agency.

Const. Peter Mangera has been charged with one count of sexual assault, alleged to have occurred in February, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba wrote in a Tuesday news release.

Mangera is posted to Oakbank, Man., about 20 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, and is currently suspended with pay, RCMP spokesperson Const. Paul Manaigre wrote in an email.

Winnipeg police started the investigation and notified RCMP, the Independent Investigation Unit said in its release.

In March, the RCMP alerted the police watchdog, which investigates all serious incidents that involve Manitoba police officers, whether on or off duty.

After its investigation, the unit determined there were "reasonable and probable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred," the release says.

The details of the investigation weren't previously released because the matter is sensitive, the release states.

Mangera is set to appear in Manitoba provincial court on Aug. 7.

Officer charged with assault in Thompson

The police oversight agency also announced an unrelated charge against another RCMP officer on Tuesday.

Const. Greg Oke has been charged with one count of assault after an alleged incident in September 2018. He's accused of punching a man several times in the face while on duty in Thompson, Man., about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The Independent Investigation Unit investigation says Oke and another officer responded to a call about an intoxicated woman on Sept. 12, 2018.

The unit alleges one of the officers got into an altercation with a bystander, which resulted in Oke punching the man.

Oke is now posted to Portage la Prairie, Const. Manaigre wrote in an email. Oke is currently suspended with pay.

The RCMP spokesperson said the police force can't provide any further comment on either incident because the matters are before the courts.

Oke is set to appear in provincial court in Thompson on Aug. 9, the IIU's release says.

The investigative unit also announced charges against a Winnipeg police officer on Tuesday.

That officer is charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with a June 2018 incident.