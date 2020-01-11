Mountie's assault charge stayed after man in custody allegedly struck with pylon

An RCMP officer accused of hitting a man in custody with a traffic pylon had his charges stayed last month after he took part in a restorative justice program, according to court records.

The incident happened after Const. Paul Lacoursiere of the RCMP's Selkirk traffic services unit stopped a speeding vehicle on Highway 17 in the rural municipality of Rockwood in October 2018.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was arrested for driving without a licence. While he was in the back of the police vehicle, he reportedly blew mucus and spit on the back seat, according to a news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

In response, Lacoursiere allegedly struck the man with a pylon that was in the police car. The man wasn't injured, but Lacoursiere later reported the incident to his supervisor.

He was charged with assault with a weapon after the police watchdog examined the incident.

The RCMP told CBC News the officer was placed on administrative duties in relation to the charge, but wouldn't say anything else.

According to provincial court records, Lacoursiere's case was diverted to a restorative justice program.

He successfully completed the program and his charges were stayed on Jan. 24, but no more details were available about the nature of the program.

Lacoursiere's defence attorney Saul Simmonds wouldn't comment, except to say "charges have been stayed, they should've been stayed, they are stayed."

Restorative justice in Manitoba

According to Manitoba Justice, the province is working to hold more restorative justice processes.

"It's an alternative to the criminal justice system where offenders, victims or community representatives seek a resolution that repairs the harm caused by crime. The process allows the offender to make amends to the community."

More than 5,000 cases are diverted from court to restorative justice programs every year, but it's not known how many police officers who are charged go through, the province said.

Chris Gamby, a lawyer at the firm McJannet Rich and the communications director for Criminal Defence Lawyers Association of Manitoba, said restorative justice varies according to the crime.

Sometimes if a crime is drug or alcohol related, the accused will sometimes be referred to take part in a treatment program, he said.

If a crime is committed against a member of an Indigenous community, the person will sometimes take part in a sentencing circle. Anger management is also sometimes considered when diverting a person out of court.

"At the end of the day, if the goal is to make sure this doesn't happen again, is there another way that we can achieve that end?" said Gamby.