Officer killed in Perimeter Highway collision 'will never be forgotten': Manitoba RCMP assistant commissioner

Const. Allan Poapst was five days away from marking 13 years with the RCMP when he was killed on-duty Friday in a collision with a pickup truck on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway.

"He was a dedicated officer who worked hard to serve Manitobans," RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said at a news conference on Saturday, at times speaking through tears.

"Allan is gone, but he will never be forgotten by the many officers who worked by his side, and by the people of Manitoba who he so proudly served."

Poapst, 49, will be remembered as the proud father of three teenage girls, and as an avid fan of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Winnipeg Jets, said MacLatchy, the commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP.

Poapst was travelling westbound on the Perimeter Highway just east of Highway 7 shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, when a pickup truck going the opposite direction crossed the median and collided head-on with his RCMP vehicle, MacLatchy said.

The officer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck and a passenger were taken to hospital with injuries.

RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating the collision, MacLatchy said.

She said she could not comment about whether charges will be laid against the driver of the pickup truck.

'A tough day'

She said Poapst's death has rattled people across the RCMP.

"The RCMP itself is a family. We really are," she said. "And it really pains us when we lose somebody from our family."

Poapst was dedicated to Manitoba, serving his entire career in the province, MacLatchy said: first in Portage la Prairie, then in Powerview, then as a court liaison officer in Headingley.

Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP, speaks to the media on Saturday. 'The RCMP itself is a family,' she said. 'And it really pains us when we lose somebody from our family.' (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

MacLatchy said Poapst was dedicated to his community, and served as a volunteer with the True North Youth Foundation and as a key organizer with various police hockey tournaments.

He had recently realized a lifelong dream, MacLatchy said, when he went to Calgary to watch the Bombers win the Grey Cup.

She said Poapst's family has asked for privacy during an incredibly difficult time.

"It's a tough day," said MacLatchy. "To Allan's family, friends and loved ones, you have our deepest condolences.

"And please know that your police family will always be there for you."