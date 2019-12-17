Manitoba RCMP invites public to attend funeral for officer killed in Perimeter Highway crash

The RCMP are thanking Manitobans for their support following the on-duty death of one of their officers, and are inviting the public to attend his funeral at Bell MTS Place on Friday.

Const. Allan Poapst was killed last week in a collision with a pickup truck on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway.

"Over the last few days, the Manitoba RCMP has received a tremendous amount of support, kind gestures, and thoughtful messages from the public, law enforcement agencies, emergency service providers across Canada, as well as from our municipal partners and local businesses," a Tuesday news release from RCMP said.

"We are truly humbled by this outpouring of support."

Poapst's funeral will take place Friday, Dec. 20, at Bell MTS Place at 11 a.m., the RCMP release said. Guests are asked to be seated by 10:45 a.m.

The doors to Bell MTS Place will be open at Portage Avenue and Donald Street at 10 a.m.

Winnipeg police pay tribute

The day after the collision, Winnipeg officers and cadets gathered outside the RCMP headquarters at 1091 Portage Ave. to honour the fallen officer.

About 50 law enforcement vehicles lined up bumper-to-bumper on Saturday in front of a monument dedicated to officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, Winnipeg police said.

"Just to kind of honour him and show that we're all in this together," said Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver.

"I think we all share it, whenever anything like this happens."

A roughly two minute-long video posted to Facebook shows rows of marked and unmarked police cruisers flashing overhead lights outside the monument.

Watch Winnipeg police pay tribute to RCMP Const. Allan Poapst:

Poapst, 49, will be remembered as a loving father and an avid sports fan, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said at a news conference on Saturday.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Winnipeg Jets organizations also shared condolences on social media.

Anyone who would like to pass along condolences can email them to RCMP.Condolences-Condoleances.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.