RCMP officer hurt while arresting man for break-in and arson

A Mountie suffered minor injuries after someone broke into a Selkirk business and started a fire, RCMP say.

Police were called around 9 a.m. Friday about a man armed with a knife outside of the business on Main Street, in the city north of Winnipeg.

When officers arrived, a man had broken into the business and set a small fire, RCMP said.

While he was being arrested, the man resisted, fighting the officers and injuring one, who later required medical attention, police said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the officers also recovered the knife, police said.

RCMP would not elaborate on the injuries sustained by the officer, but said they were not from the knife. The officer was treated and released from hospital.

Police said the 30-year-old man who was arrested was showing signs of drug impairment at the time.

He has been charged with breaking and entering, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, arson, assault with a weapon, and mischief.

