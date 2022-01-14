RCMP officer charged with careless driving after highway U-turn caused crash in Manitoba

A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged with careless driving after allegedly making a U-turn on a highway that led to a serious crash.

The crash happened around 5:14 p.m. on Sept. 10 just east of Minnedosa, according to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which looked into the incident before recommending that charges be laid.

The officer was parked on the eastbound shoulder of Highway 16 when a speeding vehicle was spotted going in the opposite direction. The officer turned on the emergency lights and turned to go after the speeder but moved into the path of an eastbound vehicle, the IIU stated in a release from the time of the crash.

The officer and the two people inside the car that hit the cruiser were all sent to hospital in Minnedosa and later transported to Brandon Regional Hospital.

One of the people from the car sustained a fractured sternum, the IIU said.

As a result of the investigation by the police watchdog, the officer was charged with careless driving for performing a U-turn where it's not allowed.

As the matter is now before the courts, the IIU will not offer any further comment.

