Manitoba RCMP officer, bystander pull woman from Red River in Ste. Agathe

A Manitoba police officer and a bystander rescued a woman struggling in the Red River Tuesday, RCMP say.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP got a call around 5:30 p.m. about a woman in distress on the bridge that crosses the Red River on Provincial Road 305 in Ste. Agathe, about 35 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

Minutes after arriving on scene, the officer spotted the woman in the water, struggling to stay afloat as the current carried her downstream, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The officer and a bystander jumped in, swam to her and pulled her back to shore.

Paramedics were called and the woman was taken to hospital.

No information about her current condition, or how she ended up in the water, was released.

More from CBC Manitoba: