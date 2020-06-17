Intoxicated prisoner bites, hits RCMP officer with baton

A Manitoba RCMP officer was attacked by a prisoner, who bit the officer's arm and hit him in the leg with a baton.

A cell guard at the Chemawawin detachment called officers around 3:30 a.m. on June 12 about a man in custody causing a disturbance.

The man, who had been detained for being intoxicated, was ripping up the vinyl covering from the cell floor, an RCMP news release says.

Officers advised the man they were arresting him for mischief, and asked him to sit down near the corner of the cell, so they could enter and move him to another cell for his own safety.

When the officers went in, the man lunged and grabbed one of them, the news release says.

He took a baton from an officer's belt and began hitting the officer repeatedly in the leg, while also biting the officer's arm, RCMP said.

Police got control of the man and put him in handcuffs. The injured officer was taken to the nursing station for treatment and later released.

"This was a dangerous situation that could have resulted in serious injuries," said Supt. Kevin Lewis of the RCMP Manitoba North District.

"However, throughout the incident, the officers remained calm and professional and were able to de-escalate the situation quickly."

The 21-year-old prisoner is charged with disarming a police officer, resisting arrest, assault with a weapon, assault of an officer and mischief.

Chemawawin is next to Easterville, about 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.